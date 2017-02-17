Byron Bay moon rise timelapse goes global

Mighty blue moon. I managed to capture this rise in a time lapse so I will have a video in coming days. You will be able to see it at facebook.com/SurflifeAustraliaPhotography.

A SPECTACULAR time lapse video of a full moon rising over Byron Bay has gone around the world more than a year after it was first shot.

US news giant ABC News has tweeted more than 40 seconds of the timelapse by Luke Taylor of Surflife Australia Photography, which was taken more than a year ago.

Luke's amazing moon photos first came to prominence on the Northern Star in August 2015 after one of them was voted Photo of the Day.

Luke then went on to make a video made up of 1038 individual images, timed to replicate the real-time speed of the moon as closely as possible.

"The headland and lighthouse at Byron Bay is the most easterly point of the Australian Mainland & therefore is the first place in Australia to watch the full moon rise," Luke said at the time.

"I have been working on perfecting this type of time lapse for over a year now after seeing the work of a favorite photographer of mine Mark Gee.

"I have been working on perfecting this type of time lapse for over a year now after seeing the work of a favorite photographer of mine Mark Gee.

"It has taken many attempts with many failures along the way, but I would have to say that this piece is my best attempt to date.

"To get this type of video, time lapse or still image from where I captured it in Byron Bay you need perfect weather conditions and also not much sea mist so that you don't have too much haze blurring the view."

You also need a pretty awesome zoom lens.

Luke says the images that make up this video were shot from Belongil Beach - 4.3km away from the lighthouse.

The ABC News tweet has been shared more than 445 times today and had more than 860 likes.