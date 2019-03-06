Byron Bay FC season opener

KICK-OFF: Liorah Miller, 16, had a great game in the midfield for the Byron Wildcats .

BYRON Bay FC's season got off to a positive start, with teams winning three of four games at the Byron Rec Grounds.

The grade 16 boys had a win in a high-scoring (5-3) clash with Goonellabah in the opening round of the Anzac Cup competition.

The men's open A team started their Anzac Cup campaign with a 4-2 win over Lismore's Italo Stars, while the Spell and the Gypsy Collective Wildcats hammered South Lismore 8-0 in a Callan McMillan Btrial game.

The new-look Byron Bay Services Club premier squad fought a dogged battle with Lismore Thistles but were unlucky to go down 2-1. Striker Jonathan Pierce took the Rams' only goal but the Rams were unable to claw back two second-half goals from Thistles.

The day was topped off with a very convivial gathering of Byron Bay FC's football family at the club's new major sponsor, Byron Bay Services Club.