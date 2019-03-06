Menu
Login
KICK-OFF: Liorah Miller, 16, had a great game in the midfield for the Byron Wildcats .
KICK-OFF: Liorah Miller, 16, had a great game in the midfield for the Byron Wildcats . Dogwhistle
News

Byron Bay FC season opener

by Dogwhistle
6th Mar 2019 8:54 AM

BYRON Bay FC's season got off to a positive start, with teams winning three of four games at the Byron Rec Grounds.

The grade 16 boys had a win in a high-scoring (5-3) clash with Goonellabah in the opening round of the Anzac Cup competition.

The men's open A team started their Anzac Cup campaign with a 4-2 win over Lismore's Italo Stars, while the Spell and the Gypsy Collective Wildcats hammered South Lismore 8-0 in a Callan McMillan Btrial game.

The new-look Byron Bay Services Club premier squad fought a dogged battle with Lismore Thistles but were unlucky to go down 2-1. Striker Jonathan Pierce took the Rams' only goal but the Rams were unable to claw back two second-half goals from Thistles.

The day was topped off with a very convivial gathering of Byron Bay FC's football family at the club's new major sponsor, Byron Bay Services Club.

byron bay rams byron bay wildcats football far north coast premier league
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Surf dream a reality

    Surf dream a reality

    News SIX year old Leihani Zoric will get the chance to live the life of a surfing professional at this year's Quiksilver Pro.

    Thrilling finish to quality comp

    Thrilling finish to quality comp

    News Bowls action at Bruns

    Numbers don't add up

    Numbers don't add up

    News Coorabell amd Main Arm Schools protest.