Byron Bay Easter property guide

EASTER in Byron Bay means Bluesfest and its also a great time to buy and sell property.

With our 28-page Real Estate Guide and our eight-page Bluesfest feature in this Thursday's paper, it really is the season of blues music and real estate.

But CEO of First National Byron Bay James Young won't have time to get to Bluesfest, he and the team will be hard at work helping potential buyers find a piece of the Byron dream.

"Certainly a good supply of properties across a range of prices have come on to the market for what is traditionally a peak season for buyers," Mr Young said.

"The 'Easter property frenzy', for want of a better word, was most pronounced in a time before the internet revolutionised the buying and selling of property.

"Back then buyers had to personally visit a range of houses across the region before buying.

"These days buyers have usually done so much research online they have a very clear idea of which property they are interested in and want to inspect.

"Despite this we are still selling that Byron experience. At this time of year people are here with their friends, they are feeling laid back, having a great time and many want to keep that feeling as a part of their life.

"Despite the changes in marketing we are still more often than not selling to people who want to live the dream."

