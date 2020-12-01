Byron Bay brands combine in architecture award win

BYRON BAY architecture firm Harley Graham has turned in a grand design and taken out the NSW Country Division Architecture Award for Commercial Architecture.

The firm's design of Stone and Wood's headquarters on Ewingsdale Rd in Byron Bay aimed to bring together all of Stone and Wood under one roof.

Harley Graham said in its submission, it felt the design managed to reconfigure the Australian shed while celebrating the local environment of Byron Bay.

"This space not only provides a transition from the carpark to the building, but also provides an opportunity for passive and solar interventions," its submission stated.

"In conjunction with Byron Bay Herb nursery the landscaping celebrates the diversity of the Northern Rivers, a series of natural habitat 'zones' that have inspired the Stone and Wood range of beers. The hinterland, rainforest, coastal health, and local bush scrub are located around the campus."

Inside Stone and Wood's headquarters in Byron Bay. Credit: Harley Graham.

The company said it aimed to make the space a place which could balance Stone and Wood's workspace alongside their many community events.

"Their design requirements were to have more than one building to create a campus feel with a central courtyard that could be enjoyed by visitors and staff alike with the anticipation the new brewery will host numerous cultural events for the Northern Rivers," Harley Graham said in its award submission.

Stone and Wood tasting room manager Jess Flynn said the space had proven a hit with staff and customers since it opened.

"Since opening in December 2018, our visitors frequently comment on how much they enjoy the space - not to mention our staff that come to work here every day."

"The team at Harley Graham perfectly captured the coastal yet contemporary aesthetic that helps tell the Stone & Wood story, so we're stoked to see them receive this award and congratulate their entire team."