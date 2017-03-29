Byron Bay Beez flying high

TWO up and coming young Byron Bay basketballers may well have taken their first steps toward basketball stardom with selection in a prestigious talent spotting program.

Harley Kent and Jackson Ware from the Under 14's Byron Bay Beez have been picked to be part of Basketball NSW's Talent Athlete Program (TAP) squad.

Their coach Alvin Caoyonan said it was a great for the Byron basketball club that has been going from strength to strength whose numbers have swelled to around 400 players.

"Now the boys have been identified they could go on to other development programs eventually playing for their state.

Sunshine Conference:

The Senior Beez Teams played a home game to Lismore Storm on Saturday for the second round of the Sunshine Conference.

The Lady Beez had an awesome game against the Storm with tough defence giving them a narrow lead for most of the game. Great team effort by all players, meant it was difficult to pick one outstanding player. Guards, Lisa, Akari, Keko and Mandy for their tenacity, steals, fast breaks, 3 point shots and long range buckets. Centres, Ava, Kate and Mercedes showed great strengths under the hoop for rebounds and baskets and Forwards Paula, Kate and Oriana held the Storm out with strong defence and baskets. Both teams racked up the fouls with 4 players each going to the bench. The Storm played athletic, accurate, strong ball and grabbed the lead with 3 minutes to go, taking the win 65-61.

This Men's Beez team has a great mixture of youth and experience which will make it difficult to beat. The Beez took the lead early in the game right from the jump ball with Riley tipping to Jack who immediately popped a 3 pointer to put the first points on the board. Once again intense defence gave the Beez the edge. Big men Riley Gollan, Luke, Dan & Riley Flick worked hard to force errors from the Storm, with guards Matt, Sal, Raj and Jack pressuring the Storm to causing turnover and cashing in on the opportunities to score with accuracy and speed, and Michael and Ryan played tough Hoops under the basket with Michael top scoring for the Beez 27 points. The Beez took the win 93-85. Round 3 for the Beez will be at Ballina on Saturday 8th April 2017.

Next weekend, April 7,8 and 9 is round 2 for the Junior NJL Teams with the U14 and U16's travelling to Port Macquarie.

Meanwhile for the rest of the Byron teams last week's games sorted all the teams out for their grand final games which are being played this week and will be available in next week's Byron News.