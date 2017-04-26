Byron Bay Beez begin big basketball muster

UP AND AWAY: Byron Beez in action at the Sunshine Conference.

LAST weekend saw round 7 of the Senior Sunshine Conference, Byron Beez vs. Grafton Vikings played at home the Beez home court at the Byron Rec Centre.

The buzz was muffled this week by the Vikings with both women and men's teams hitting the court with intent to win and the Beez were caught off guard.

The women's game was exciting and close with scores being tied up in the first 3 quarters, showing both teams fighting with conviction to take the lead.

Not disgraced at all, the lady Beez went down to the Vikings by 5 points in the last 5 minutes of the game, with a score of 32-27.

The Men Beez played a mixed game of brilliance and inexperience. The Vikings put the first score on the board and were in the lead for the total of the game.

The Beez came back to within 4 points by three quarter time but the buzzer saw the Vikings win by 21 points 84-63.

Riley Gollan for the Beez had a cracker of a game scoring 28 points.

New season muster

OVER the next 2 weeks the club will be holding muster for the winter 2017 competition.

Monday May 1 and 8 at 5pm- Primary School Boys and Mixed U/10 3on3.

Tuesday May 2 and 9 at 6pm- Senior A-Grade Men and Women.

Wednesday May 3 and 10 at 5pm- Junior High Boys and Senior High Boys.

ThursdayMay 4 and 11 May at 5pm- High School girls and 6pm Senior B-Men and Senior High Boys.

Saturday May 6 at 9am- Primary School Girls and U/10's Girls only 3on3.

Come along if you would like to join a team or if you have a team to nominate. Full details and team nominations are available at: www.byronbasketball.com or for further info email: info@byronbasketball. com.au .