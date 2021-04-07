Byron Bay band climbs to the top of ARIA charts

Skegss are an Australian surf music and garage rock trio from Byron Bay formed by Toby Cregan on upright bass, Jonny Laneway on drums and Ben Reed on lead guitar and synth. Â

Byron Bay-based trio Skegss have scored their first number 1 album on the ARIA Charts, debuting in the top spot with their sophomore record Rehearsal.

The album is out now via Loma Vista Recordings / Virgin Music Australia.

Skegss’ Ben Reed celebrated reaching the top of the charts.

“Well this is pretty cool! Was not expecting it, thanks so much! Day for it,” he said.

ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd congratulated the band.

“Congratulations to Skegss on getting their first #1 album with Rehearsal,” she said.

“Their good time energy is exactly what we need right now and doubly good that a Byron Bay group tops the chart this week.”

Skegss are an Australian surf music and garage rock trio originally from Byron Bay.

Their line-up includes Toby Cregan on upright bass, Jonny Laneway on drums and Reed on lead guitar and synth.

They have released several extended plays and toured both nationwide and internationally.

Rehearsal is a 13-track thrill ride — from the playful romp of Valhalla and the intoxicating narrative of Running from Nothing, to the sparse beauty of Reed’s acoustic ballad Wake Up. Rehearsal encapsulates Skegss’ sound, featuring nostalgic riffs, tight hooks, and masterful storytelling.

The album was recorded at The Grove Studios with Grammy-award winning producer Catherine Marks (Foals, Wolf Alice, The Wombats), who added a veteran’s finesse and expanded upon the rustic charm of demos the band tracked at The Music Farm using vintage gear from the 1960s and 1970s.

From Reed’s self-made lyrical philosophies inspired by his favourite stand-up comedians to Toby Cregan’s reflections on life and his dog, Rehearsal is the most candid and electrifying snapshot we’ve seen of Skegss yet.

Rehearsal followed the meteoric DIY success of a few self-released singles/EPs (now certified Platinum in Australia) and Skegss’ 2018 debut LP My Own Mess, which reached number 2 on the ARIA Charts and was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2019 ARIA Awards.

The new album also features Hottest 100 voted singles Under the Thunder (which reached number 27) and Fantasising (number 66).