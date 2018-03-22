Byron Bay are finals bound

THE LJ Hooker Byron Bay Second Eleven are through to the Coastal League grand final this Saturday, after defeating minor premiers Lennox Head last Saturday.

Batting first at their home turf, Lennox made 114 runs due to some tight lines fromour bowlers, who had them all out in 35-and-a-half overs.

George Worthington got three of the top four bats out, returning 3-17, then Levi Shouldice got into the second half of their line-up and took 5-42 in his eight overs of off-pace deliveries, including three stumpings by Michael Hughes.

Great stuff by the fielding unit.

The batters hit the winning runs in the 33rd over to secure a spot in the grand final to play Cudgen on Saturday.

Captain Matt Irwin got 53 not out with some big shots, while Darren Wright hit a lusty 44 runs before getting caught to end their 78-run partnership.

Byron passed the Lennox total with five wickets in hand.

Short stats: Byron Bay 5-116 (Matt Irwin 53*, Darren Wright 44, J Barnes 2-21, Luke Grainger 2-25) d Lennox Head 114 (Luke Grainger 27, B Young 24, Todd Fisher 24, N Asser 15, Levi Shouldice 5-42, George Worthington 3-17) at Meegan Cres, Lennox Head.

Mention must be made of the bowlers who bowled tightly: Toby Schott (0-7 from five overs), Brady Fuhrmann (0-10 from five overs), Martie Irwin (1-11 from five overs) and George Worthington (3-17 from five overs).

The grand final venue is yet to be announced as we don't have a usable turf wicket here for the home final.

Stay tuned to our website and Facebook page for that decision.

We are looking at organising a bus for the convenience of the players and supporters as well, so that information will be there too.