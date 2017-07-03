Lifestyle

Byron Bay among world's best beaches

JASMINE BURKE
| 3rd Jul 2017 10:24 AM
Main Beach, Byron Bay
Main Beach, Byron Bay Jay Cronan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

START planning your tropical getaway now: these are the best beaches in the world.

And for the lucky locals, Byron's beaches are up there with the best.

School holidays have kicked off and sunshine is forecast.

Though a little cool, the beach is a popular go-to for school holiday activities.

A popular and accessible beach from the town, Main Beach is the best place to go: the beach is patrolled five days a week year round by the local surf lifesavers whose clubhouse sits in front of the beach.

There is no beach patrolling during the winter school holiday period on Ballina Shire beaches, Evans Head in the Richmond Valley or other Byron beaches including South Golden, Brunswick Heads Main, The Pass, Wategos, Tallows, Suffolk or Broken Head Beach.

However, to align with the school holidays the fifth drone trial will be run every day until July 16 at Lennox Head, Ballina, Evans Head and Byron Bay.

Helicopters and drones with sirens will monitor the region's beaches and keep an eye on beach goers.

Helicopters will be clearly marked with SharkSmart signage and the app will allow beach goers to be aware of what's happening at local beaches.

Not too far away, Noosa Beach in Queensland and Whitehaven beach in the Whitsundays also made Forbes's list of the world's 27 most beautiful beaches.

Here's some of Forbes selection of the most perfect beaches in the world, including beautiful spots in Mexico, sand-surrounded UNESCO World Heritage Pitons in St Lucia and spectacular stretches of black sand in Hawaii.

  • Tulum, Mexico

 

Tourists enjoy the beach near the Mayan ruins of El Castillo, or The Castle, the main temple in the ancient Maya city of Tulum in Mexico&#39;s Yucatan peninsula. (AP Photo/Israel Leal/FILE)
Tourists enjoy the beach near the Mayan ruins of El Castillo, or The Castle, the main temple in the ancient Maya city of Tulum in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula. (AP Photo/Israel Leal/FILE) ISRAEL LEAL
  • Six Senses Zil Pasyon Seychelles;
  • Boracay White Beach, Philippines;
  • Sugar Beach, St Lucia; Blue Lagoon,
  • Oludeniz, Turkey; South Beach, Miami;
  • Butterfly Beach, Santa Barbara, California;

 

Sunset at Butterfly Beach, Santa Barbara, California on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016.
Sunset at Butterfly Beach, Santa Barbara, California on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016. LOUISE EVANS
  • Imsouane Plage, Morocco;
  • Curtain Bluff, Antigua;
  • St Ives, Cornwall;
  • Ocean House Beach, Rhode Island;
  • Jamaica Inn Beach, Ocho Rios, Jamaica;
  • Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  beach byron bay northern rivers lifestyle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
New shark detection technology ready for summer

New shark detection technology ready for summer

A NEW shark detection prototype, designed to set off an alarm in the presence of large animals may be ready in time for summer.

Writers festival authors coming to Casino

Zacharey Jane is one of the writers travelling west on the Byron Writers Festival Road Trip. Photo Contributed

Byron Writers Festival will do its road trip again this year

Blues' Laurie Daley makes history with Game Three side

The NSW Blues squad for State of Origin III.

Laurie Daley will name his side from 9.30am.

Call to ban the bag as Plastic Free July begins

Plastic bag floating in the ocean

Greens call on NSW to join SA, TAS, NT, ACT and QLD in ban

Local Partners

Workshops of a "sexual nature" moved on

JUST days before the Women’s Shack was to open at Byron Bay, its “devastated” owner has been forced to relocate from its premises all courses relating to sex.

Heart-stopping showcase for a great cause

Marnie will be performing a pole dancing routine with Cherie Small, dance instructor from Roxie Rose Burlesque, for Stars of Lismore.

Northern Star reporter one of 11 Stars to shine in must-see show.

Dandyman has a snazztastic new show

STAR: Byron Shire's Dandyman (Daniel Oldaker).

Daniel Oldaker is back to local stages with a brand new show

Hop into the Rock'n'Roll with Bunny Racket

Bangalow's Andy Walker is King Bunny, the star of children's music project Bunny Racket.

Sesame Street meets The Ramones, with fluffy ears

HIT: Grinspoon's re-released album doing better than in 1997

GRINSPOON: Pat Davern, Phil Jamieson, Kris Hopes and Joe Hansen put the band on a 'indefinite hiatus' in 2013 until last week.

Guide to Better Living 2017 doing better than the original release

The Voice winner Judah Kelly keen for Queensland homecoming

THE Laidley singer is celebrating his No 1 single today after winning The Voice crown last night.

The Voice Grand Final rules ratings

The moment Judah Kelly is crowned the winner of The Voice.

THE Voice Grand Final scored a big win in last night’s TV ratings.

Emma’s the Belle of 2017 box office

Midway through 2017, Beauty and the Beast remains the Belle of the box office in Australia.

Flops and hits of 2017: Emma Watson a beauty, Ben Affleck a beast.

Packer sends in security team to protect Stefanovic

James Packer and Karl Stefanovic in 2012.

Security tried a number of tactics to keep away paparazzi.

Kanye West quits Jay-Z's Tidal after spat over money

Kanye West, left, and Jay-Z accept the award for best group for "The Throne" at the BET Awards on Sunday, July 1, 2012, in Los Angeles.

Kanye says he was owed AUD$3.8 million.

How two American drug runners took down El Chapo

The cast of the show ‘Mob Wives’ depicts the glamorous wives of crime bosses but Mia and Olivia Flores say they now have to lead double lives, hiding their real identities.

To our kids’ friends, we’re just average soccer mums

Maude Julien was raised to be superhuman by abusive father

Maude Julien didn't just have controlling, abusive parents, she was born to create a superhuman being.

Louis Didier's bizarre plot to create a superhuman

Immaculately Presented and Move in Ready

7/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Located just outside the township of Byron Bay in a peaceful leafy area, this immaculately presented townhouse is a short walk to local schools, the famous...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Modern Essence Of Beachside Living

2a Clifford Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,295,000 to...

Stylishly modern and beautifully renovated, this stand-out, quality home is positioned in a highly sought after private and relaxed beachside location, offering...

First Home Buyers &amp; Investors – A Rare Opportunity

4/14 MacKay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $630,000 to...

Situated at the top of a hill with a perfect north aspect and even a glimpse of the ocean and lighthouse! This modern renovated 2 bedroom apartment represents one...

Character filled hinterland property

624 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 4 3 Contact Agent

Enjoy your very own nature retreat with this gorgeous secluded property. Set on just over 37 acres with a charming, renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom timber...

An Outstanding Opportunity In Prime Byron Bay Location!

14/17 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Sold

Come and put your creative touches on this perfectly positioned townhouse. A unique chance to establish yourself in the Byron Bay market. This 3 bedroom, 2...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Perfectly Positioned

5/34 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $750,000 ...

Located directly across from Main Beach and just a short walk from Byron Bay's town centre is this three bedroom unit with lock up garage. This three bedroom unit...

Premiere Large Block With Elevation &amp; Views

8 Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Residential Land 0 0 $600,000 to...

Roundhouse Place sits at one of the highest points of Ocean Shores yet is only 1km to the beach, 700m to the local shops and 500m to the Ocean Shores golf course...

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 3 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!