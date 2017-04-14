News

PHOTOS: Byron banishes blues on opening night at Bluesfest

By and Marc Stapelberg and Cathy Adams
14th Apr 2017 12:36 PM

BLUESFEST 2017 opened with a bang, with the opening-day artists putting on a show bound to have punters begging for me.

Here are just some of the highlights from Day 1.

 

 

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bluesfest day 1 northern rivers entertainment