Byron band Parcels release song produced by Daft Punk

BYRON Bay-raised, Berlin-based electronic band Parcels have dropped their latest single, Overnight, co-written and produced by none other but French electronic masters Daft Punk.

The surprise release, apparently written at a secret location in France, means that the French music duo formed by Daft Punk's Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter met at some point with Byron Shire young musicians Patrick Hetherington, Louie Swain, Noah Hill, Jules Crommelin and Anatole Serret.

Although there is no mention of the release in the band's Facebook page, Instagram or their website, the news spread in social media when the song was released in Spotify, iTunes and other platforms.

Listen to the song here:

https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/1kgws2l8gsvDhtsVyzWbu9

Online music magazine Musicfeeds said the song clearly has Daft Punk's imprint in it.

"The warm, 'Get Lucky'-esque track features Parcels' smooth funk vibes and vocals, all wrapped up in Daft Punk's crystal clear production and that Nile Rodgers guitar tone that Daft Punk love so very, very much."

The publication also said Parcels first caught the eye ear of Daft Punk at a Paris club in 2016.

Parcels is about to start a European summer tour with dates confirmed in the UK, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Overnight is the follow up single to the band's latest release, the EP Hideout (2016).

Daft Punk

Ramdom Access Memory (2015) was Daft Punk's last album, cementing their status as global music icons with singles such as Get Lucky.

Daft Punk later gained their first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with the song Starboy, a collaboration with The Weeknd.

The French electronic / disco duo performed with The Weeknd at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards last February.

Last February 28, Playboy Magazine reported from an anonymous source in Daft Punk's production team that the duo would launch a 'major' tour in the spring of 2017 but that information has not been confirmed yet.

Will they take Parcels on tour with them?

Proud parents

Byron Shire residents Anna and Andrew Swain, Louie's parents, are currently on their way to Barcelona to catch Parcel's live set at Vida Festival next weekend.

The couple said they were very excited to finally be able listen to the song.

"Today is the first time we've heard the song as well," Andrew Swain said.

"Apart from that, we really knew nothing, only that something was going on with Daft Punk.

"It will be fun to see how the song is received in Europe and Australia."