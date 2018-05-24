Byron Ballet's triple treat

TRIPLE TREAT: Coppelia is a comedic ballet based on the story of an eccentric toy maker.

BALLET fans will be in for a triple treat next month when principal guest dancers Micheal Braun and Tahlia Downey grace the Byron Theatre when Byron Ballet features Coppelia, Don Quixote excerpts and the all time favorite Ravel's Bolero.

Micheal Braun has danced as a principal dancer in the NZ, WA and Qld ballet companies and continues to enjoy mentoring the dancers of Byron Bay.

"Coppelia is a comedic ballet based on the story of an eccentric toymaker and involves romance and mistaken identity,” Mr Braun said.

"The toyshop has a life of it's own as Dr Coppelius creates spells to bring the dolls to life. It is the perfect ballet to delight children and families.

"Ravel's Bolero is a contemporary contrast and a sensual celebration of the feminine,” said Byron Ballet choreographer Yvonne Hall.

"This piece will take the audience into a hypnotic spell with it's magnetic movements and the cathartic score by the master, Ravel.”

Tickets at www.byron communitycentre.com.