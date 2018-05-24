Menu
Login
TRIPLE TREAT: Coppelia is a comedic ballet based on the story of an eccentric toy maker.
TRIPLE TREAT: Coppelia is a comedic ballet based on the story of an eccentric toy maker. Edu Cavalcanti
News

Byron Ballet's triple treat

24th May 2018 10:13 AM

BALLET fans will be in for a triple treat next month when principal guest dancers Micheal Braun and Tahlia Downey grace the Byron Theatre when Byron Ballet features Coppelia, Don Quixote excerpts and the all time favorite Ravel's Bolero.

Micheal Braun has danced as a principal dancer in the NZ, WA and Qld ballet companies and continues to enjoy mentoring the dancers of Byron Bay.

"Coppelia is a comedic ballet based on the story of an eccentric toymaker and involves romance and mistaken identity,” Mr Braun said.

"The toyshop has a life of it's own as Dr Coppelius creates spells to bring the dolls to life. It is the perfect ballet to delight children and families.

"Ravel's Bolero is a contemporary contrast and a sensual celebration of the feminine,” said Byron Ballet choreographer Yvonne Hall.

"This piece will take the audience into a hypnotic spell with it's magnetic movements and the cathartic score by the master, Ravel.”

Tickets at www.byron communitycentre.com.

bolero byron ballet byron theatre coppelia don quixote northern rivers entertainment
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Carlotta brings glamour to Bangalow

    Carlotta brings glamour to Bangalow

    News KINGS Cross star joins in the community fun at Bangalow Billycart Derby.

    REVIEW: Capsis delivers as Crisp in Resident Alien

    REVIEW: Capsis delivers as Crisp in Resident Alien

    Whats On Resident Evil is on at NORPA in Lismore until Saturday.

    Cats draw no satisfaction

    Cats draw no satisfaction

    News Byron Wildcats in top five

    Local Partners