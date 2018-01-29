Byron All Shorts brings the best of our filmmakers

TALENTED: Filmmakers and jury for Byron All Shorts, part of Flickerfest 2018.

FILMMAKERS from Suffolk Park, Lismore, Main Arm, Bangalow and Byron Bay were awarded at the Byron All Shorts awards, as part of Flickerfest 2018.

The full list of winners is:

Best Short Film : Meeting Mick by Susie Foster (Suffolk Park)

: Meeting Mick by Susie Foster (Suffolk Park) Highly Commended: Making Waves by Karenza Ebejer (Lismore)

Making Waves by Karenza Ebejer (Lismore) Highly Commended: Monkey Monkey Shake Shake, written by Sheldon Lieberman and Sem Han, dirceted by James Henry, and produced by Stephanie Walsh (Main Arm and Byron Bay).

Monkey Monkey Shake Shake, written by Sheldon Lieberman and Sem Han, dirceted by James Henry, and produced by Stephanie Walsh (Main Arm and Byron Bay). SAE Qantvm Emerging Talent: Distortia by Luca Fox, produced by Natalie Grube (Byron Bay).]

Distortia by Luca Fox, produced by Natalie Grube (Byron Bay).] Audience Award - Best Short Film: Drummer Girl by dircetor Sophie Hexter and producer Poppy Walker.

The Byron All Shorts programme was selected from nearly 60 shorts from all around the Northern Rivers region, with 16 finalists contesting for prizes.

The mini-festival recognise excellence in short film making.

The Byron All Shorts Film Festival competition was judged by Anne Chesher, Creative Media Producer for the film and television industry and also Senior Lecturer and Acting Head of Film at SAE Creative Media Institute.

Also part of the jury was Tim Brook-Hunt, executive producer of feature films and eight animated TV series such as Blinky Bill, Flipper, Old Tom, Yakkity Yak, Pearlie, and Dennis & Gnasher.

Also in the jury, Paul Melville post-produced and wrote ABC's documentary series Ice Wars.