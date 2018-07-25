Byron AIME-ing high

READY TO GO: Jack Cooke, Joel Stocks and Jordan Foster show off the unique playing strip to be auctioned after the home game.

BYRON Byron Bay Rugby will host their last home game of the season this Saturday against Lismore City in their annual charity game.

This year's organisation is AIME Mentoring - whose aim is to help 15,000 indigenous kids reach university by 2020.

So far, 5000 university students have participated in the AIME program, making it the biggest volunteer movement of its kind in the country.

This year's Byron Bay playing jersey represents indigenous culture with the distinctive design, created by an AIME participant, telling the story of the whale migration here on the Northern Rivers.

The limited edition jerseys will be available for purchase at an auction following the first grade game

All proceeds will go towards AIME.

The game kicks off at 3.15pm at the Memorial Recreation Fields, Tennyson Street, Byron Bay.

The afternoon will also include a barbecue, entertainment, the two games of rugby, raffles and other fundraising activities.

Excitement is high ahead of the fixture, with both grades set to make the finals if they win this weekend.

"This weekend is something the club prides itself on every year,” club vice-president Andy Teuma said.

"We are very much a community club and always strive to give back not only to this fantastic town, but to our indigenous brothers and sisters.

"This year we have chosen to help AIME which is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness and funds for this great cause.

"We're inviting the whole community to come down and spend the day with us from 1.30pm when Reserve Grade kick off.”

AIME Program Manager on the Northern Rivers Rich Atkin will also be playing for the Reserve Grade Sandcrabs team.

"AIME is a highly effective, world class educational development program designed to increase career aspirations and improve educational outcomes for high school students,” Aitkin said.

"By participating in the program, students develop a more positive sense of self, anchored by a positive sense of their Indigenous

identity.”

Sessions undertaken by the students within the program are based around the broader concepts of identity, mentoring, leadership, resilience, empathy and goal setting.