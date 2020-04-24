Bypass works move onto next stages

STAGES two and three of works on the Byron Bay Bypass have simultaneously begun.

The first stage, from Shirley St to Glen Villa, is in its final stages.

“The Byron Bay bypass project has been in the pipeline for more than 30 years and it’s great to see the progress that’s been made in recent weeks,” Byron Shire Council general manager Mark Arnold said.

“We know the majority of our residents and businesses are looking forward to a smoother commute between the north and south of Byron Bay, with the bypass allowing them to avoid heavy traffic on Jonson St.

“We have always acknowledged that the bypass will not be the silver bullet solution to the town’s traffic woes.

“It is, however, a critical piece of infrastructure that will contribute to improved traffic flow through town and allow for more pedestrian-friendly initiatives in the Byron Bay town centre.”

For Stage 2, preliminary works, which are now complete, include clearing and mulching and construction of a rock working platform.

A total of 140 Mitchell’s Rainforest Snails were found during nightly surveys and these were moved to “suitable habitat outside the construction zone”, he said.

Work to install underground powerlines at the corner of Jonson and Browning streets has begun.

“The environmental management protocols for this project have been meticulous. Our environmental management throughout the initial Stage 2 works has been meticulous,” Mr Arnold said.

Each night, prior to clearing, independent ecologists undertook surveys for the Mitchell’s Rainforest Snail and these surveys were repeated the next day before clearing work started.

As well as existing Biobanking offsets, the council has resolved to allocate a further $81,700 for bush regeneration at Sunrise, Butler Street Reserve and Midgen Swamp.

“This demonstrates council’s commitment to going above and beyond what is required by legislation when it comes to environmental matters on this project,” Mr Arnold said.

Local Nationals MLC Ben Franklin said the bypass would help reduce traffic congestion and improve the liveability of the town.

“I am really proud that the NSW Government is supporting Council in delivering this much needed project with a $20 million funding boost,” Mr Franklin said.

“We’re also funding the creation of a new transport interchange on Butler Street under a separate program that will remove the majority of buses from the CBD and provide further congestion relief.

“It’s part of our commitment to targeted infrastructures that make our regional communities more attractive places to live and do business.”

Transport for NSW region north director Anna Zycki said she was “pleased to see the progress being made on the project and look forward to the improvements it will make to the road network”.

The NSW Government is investing $20 million in the Byron Bay bypass project, including $9.5 million from the Restart NSW Growing Local Economies Fund, alongside Council’s contribution of $4 million to the project.