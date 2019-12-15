Bypass workcomes to a halt for Christmas

CONSTRUCTION on the Byron bypass project will pause for a two-week break over the Christmas and New Year period from Saturday December 21 to Sunday January 5.

“Stage 1 will be approximately 70 per cent complete by Christmas,” director of Infrastructure Services Phil Holloway said.

“While it was due for completion before Christmas this year, the presence of protesters on site in July, and discovery of Mitchell’s Rainforest snails in previously unknown habitat adjacent to the Stage 1 footprint at Burns Street, required works to be reprogrammed. For these reasons there is now a delay to this stage of the project,” he said.

“Council is awaiting the outcome of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act referral from the Department of Environment and Energy before completing the final work in Stage 1 and commencing the proposed work for Stage 2,” he said.

“Along with the new road construction, some of the additional construction highlights include the installation of a new two-cell box culvert at the northern end of the project, a new 300 metre shared path, underground electricity, new street lighting which is now operational, relocation of Telstra and other utilities and improved storm water drainage.”

There will be no traffic controllers on the bypass site over Christmas. The community is urged to pay careful attention to the signage in place during this time.

The road between Shirley Street and Glen Villa Resort will be sealed, and signage guiding motorists through the traffic diversion will remain in place.

Temporary footpaths will be available for pedestrian access throughout the works area.

A green coloured dust suppression agent will be used on exposed road edges as a temporary measure during the break.

“The green agent is coloured with vegetable dye and is a common agent used in construction projects. This substance will break down following final landscaping work and has no detrimental environmental effects.” Mr Holloway said.

“Not all work on site has been finalised so please be aware some sections of sealing are temporary, particularly at the Burns Street intersection where no pavement reconstruction works have commenced to date. In these locations it is possible that potholes could form over the break,” he said.

Butler Street Reserve will remain closed during the holiday period.