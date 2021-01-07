Bypass for town’s CBD is now one step closer

A road that could bypass the Ballina CBD between North and West Ballina could be approved for constructions later this year.

Ballina Shire Council is exploring the viability of building a road along the road reserve that connects the intersection of Barlows Road and River St in West Ballina through to Flat Head Road at North Ballina.

General manager Paul Hickey said the council resolved to spend $12,000 on updated traffic modelling for the project at its December meeting.

“In regards to the Barlows Road construction feasibility study, council has done initial environmental assessments, flood modelling and looked at other planning constraints, and on balance, that projects looks viable,” he said.

“The cost is now estimated somewhere around $3-4 million, so now council will do some further traffic modelling the benefits of that alternative route.

“The idea being that it would provide an ideal bypass road effectively between West and North Ballina.”

The proposed extension to Barlows Road in Ballina.

Mr Hickey said the traffic report will offer the council an indication of the benefits of constructing the road.

“It’s about determining whether spending $3-4 million provides a net benefit to the community, based on he cost and the benefits of traffic movements,” he said.

“Council will be able to determine whether they wish to proceed with the project.”

The general manager said he expected the traffic report delivered to his desk within the next two months, allowing council to discuss the idea as part of the budgeting for the 2021/22 financial year.

Mr Hickey said the council was, at the moment, proceeding with the expansion of River Street to four lanes.

“We are starting work on that shortly, so that’s the connection from Burns Point Rd to Barlows Rd, And, eventually, Camerons Drive as well,” he said.

“That’s scheduled to start in February; (the Barlows Road project) is more a bypass road to take people from travelling through the centre of Ballina.”