Buzz in the CBD as Lismore inks in new tattoo studio

Strand Arcade is set to be home to a new tattoo studio as new stores liven up the arcade.

Lismore is set to get an injection of fresh ink in 2021 with a development application submitted for a new tattoo shop in the heart of the CBD.

The studio, called the Halls of Amenti Tattoo, is looking to move into shop eight in the Strand Arcade, with a hot water system and basin to be added and some work done to the floor.

The works submitted as part of the DA are valued at $1,899.

Mallory Hammond, the DA applicant, has worked out of Byron Temple Tattoo (formerly Ajna Temple, Ocean Shores) in Byron Bay on staff but also did guest spots in Melbourne including at Soul Inn House Tattoo

Halls of Amenti Tattoo would be her own studio.