Buttery calls on candidates to commit to change

ELECTION MODE: Buttery CEO, Leone Crayden looking for commitment from all parties.

IN THE lead-up to the NSW election The Buttery is drawing attention to the disproportionately high problematic drug use in the region with its Something has got to change pre-election advocacy statement.

The Buttery is a drug, alcohol and mental health treatment organisation and CEO Leone Crayden is calling on candidates to support drug reform.

"It is clear the war on drugs is not working,” MsCrayden said. "We are calling upon candidates to consider supporting with a pledge for increased funding for a number of existing and new evidence-based drug, alcohol and mental health initiatives.

"This needs to be treated as a serious health and social issue and be funded accordingly. We are calling on the new government, whoever that is, to implement the following proven solutions:

More residential beds, including additional residential rehabilitation facilities in Lismore, Tweed Heads and Kempsey.

Increased funding for community day rehabilitation programs with aftercare.

A drug court in Lismore.

A women's and children's residential rehabilitation facility in Northern NSW.

Holding a harm-minimisation drug summit.

A Koori Court and greater investment into culturally-appropriate Aboriginal rehabilitation programs.

Increased investment in youth drug and alcohol rehabilitation services, especially aftercare services.

Increased funding for 'dual diagnosis' programs to address a concerning trend.

Increased investment for drug and alcohol services for veterans.”