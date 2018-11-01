Butterflies return to celebrate

RE-UNION: Graduates of the Chrysalis Girls Program gather together with the program's founders to celebrate their success.

RE-UNION: Graduates of the Chrysalis Girls Program gather together with the program's founders to celebrate their success. Lyn McCarthy

A POSSE of very excited young women attended the Chrysalis reunion on Saturday at the Byron Bay Community Centre.

The women came together to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Chrysalis Girls Program, a holistic prevention-based youth development and support program conceived by young women for young women.

"The Magic Bus also supported the event taking the girls off on a mobile disco round town. There was also sharing of some very big beautiful life stories, ranging from homelessness, abuse, addiction, teen pregnancy, self harm and assault,” Chrysalis founder Amie Dreyer said.

RE_UNION: Founding members of the Chrysalis Girls Program: Front row: Jess Mulray, Zandalai Thompson with 6 week old Onyx, Maddison King and at back Amie Dryer and Emily Moses. Lyn McCarthy

"Together the girls have written candid first-hand stories about their experiences growing up, some harrowing some highly entertaining but all of them real and uncensored expressions from themselves for their book.

"I was an opportunity to acknowledge how hard these young women across the Northern Rivers have worked at keeping the program going with the support from local businesses, Brunswick Valley Quota, Alstonville Quota.

"What they have achieved without government funding has been extraordinary and changed over 1000 young women's lives.”

The program has delivered weekly group counselling sessions and community building conferences to identified 'at risk' adolescent girls in high schools in Northern NSW.

For more info go to the website www.amiedreyer.com/ chrysalis-girls-program.