BUSTED: $1000 fines issued after large gathering at beach

Rebecca Lollback
by
21st Sep 2020 11:22 AM
OFFICERS from Tweed/Byron Police District were called to a park on South Beach Road, Brunswick Heads, about 7pm on Sunday, following reports of a large gathering.

On arrival, police could hear loud drums and observed about 100 people dancing, who also noticed the police's arrival and ran from the location.

Three people were stopped by police, with one man - aged 45 - initially refusing to provide his details.

After being advised he would be arrested if he refused to provide identification, the man produced his driver's licence.

Following inquiries, police issued $1000 PINs to the 45-year-old man, a 42-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman and directed them to leave the area.

coronavirusnorthernrivers northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

