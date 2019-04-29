Menu
Login
INCUBATOR: The Sourdough Team
INCUBATOR: The Sourdough Team Contributed
News

Businesses rising with Sourdough

29th Apr 2019 9:40 AM

THE inaugural Sourdough Pre-Accelerator Program run in partnership with Flinders New Venture Institute will climax tonight, this week, at Bangalow Bowling Club.

This Demo Night will be the opportunity for programs participants to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges with the opportunity to win a $1000 of services with the team at Sustainable Valley

Business ideas range from Uplift - Mastectomy swimwear, Byron Bay Tram Link, a tram system in Byron, Hemp Collective - hemp education platform to The Linen Shift - a laundry business.

One participant is Byron Shire's Person of the Year for 2019 Anne Goslett, who's mission, as part of the pre-accelerator program, is to ramp up SHIFT's laundry business to provide long term employment for women in their program.

Sourdough's entrepreneur in residence Kylee Ingram said working with the New Venture Institute had been a powerful experience for participants."Every week we saw their businesses morph and grow,” she said.

Demo Night is also an opportunity to find out more about the upcoming Pre- Accelerator Program. It's a free event but bookings are essential at: https://sbp- preacceleratordemonight. eventbrite.com.au

north coast businesses shift project sourdough sourdough business incubator
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Despair is not a solution

    Despair is not a solution

    News POLITICS in the Pub brings important thinkers to the region to address the big questions.

    Byron Shire Stars sharpen up their dance moves

    Byron Shire Stars sharpen up their dance moves

    News Get in early for Stars of Byron Shire

    Sally's story of hope

    Sally's story of hope

    News Boardriders life member walks a positive path.

    Market's Easter magic

    Market's Easter magic

    News Mullum farmer's market is extra good this Friday