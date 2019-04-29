Businesses rising with Sourdough

THE inaugural Sourdough Pre-Accelerator Program run in partnership with Flinders New Venture Institute will climax tonight, this week, at Bangalow Bowling Club.

This Demo Night will be the opportunity for programs participants to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges with the opportunity to win a $1000 of services with the team at Sustainable Valley

Business ideas range from Uplift - Mastectomy swimwear, Byron Bay Tram Link, a tram system in Byron, Hemp Collective - hemp education platform to The Linen Shift - a laundry business.

One participant is Byron Shire's Person of the Year for 2019 Anne Goslett, who's mission, as part of the pre-accelerator program, is to ramp up SHIFT's laundry business to provide long term employment for women in their program.

Sourdough's entrepreneur in residence Kylee Ingram said working with the New Venture Institute had been a powerful experience for participants."Every week we saw their businesses morph and grow,” she said.

Demo Night is also an opportunity to find out more about the upcoming Pre- Accelerator Program. It's a free event but bookings are essential at: https://sbp- preacceleratordemonight. eventbrite.com.au