An iPhone displays the COVIDSafe app released by the Australian Government on Tuesday, April 29.
News

Business owners urged to download COVIDSafe app

Rebecca Fist
4th May 2020 12:00 PM
THOUGH millions of Australians have downloaded COVIDSafe, the uptake of the government’s new coronavirus tracing app hasn’t met government targets yet.

Business NSW is pushing those with a vested interest in business to download the app.

“Business NSW has advocated for business owners and their staff to immediately download the COVIDSafe App and to then push for a staged reopening of regional towns with no cases of the virus,” Business NSW Northern Rivers regional manager, Jane Laverty, said.

“This would allow businesses in some of our Northern Rivers towns to start trading again sooner and provide much-needed employment for hard-hit industries.”

She said she understood why some people are still sitting on the fence.

“It’s been one for me to get my head around, too, from a family perspective. I’m very careful about privacy and sharing information,” Mrs Laverty said.

“If having this could help our businesses come up and out of this in a way that’s safer, then we’re advocating for it.”

Mrs Laverty pressed the app was not a silver bullet; instead it was one piece in the puzzle to getting the economy back on track.

Last Friday, Business NSW released survey results which indicate business owners are optimistic about forging a path forward.

The survey was conducted as part of a Tele Town Hall event involving NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet, which had more than 3000 businesses on the line.

Asked whether they believe that their business would survive the current crisis, 72 per cent of respondents answered yes, while another 23 per cent said they were unsure.

Just five per cent believed their business would be forced to close.

Lismore Northern Star

