Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Battery World is running a competition which could see you win five thousand dollars
Battery World is running a competition which could see you win five thousand dollars
News

Business hopes to spark adventure with new competition

Adam Daunt
21st Sep 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BATTERY World is hoping to turn a few lucky people’s year around with their new competition.

The competition is giving eight lucky people the chance to win a share in $5,000 dollars and the ability to share an amazing experience with their families and friends.

Battery World’s General Manager, Johnny Kennedy, said he hopes the competition is able to brighten some customer lives.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a trying time for many Aussie families and businesses,” he said.

“All of our locally-owned stores have seen the struggle in their communities, and as a company, we wanted to create a $5,000 prize for eight lucky winners in a bid to spread some joy and to help fulfil Australians’ dreams of adventures and getting back on the road once restrictions have been lifted.

“Despite not being able to travel internationally, we want people to look at the many beautiful and relaxing destinations across Australia where we can be safe and have an amazing experience with our family and friends.”

There are also other prizes on offer as part of the competition which only requires a purchase to enter.

“In addition, as a thank you to our loyal customers who have supported our network by buying locally and Australian made, we are also giving away one hundred cash prizes of $100, and to be eligible all you have to do is make an in store or online purchase at your local Battery World,” Mr Kennedy said.

The $5,000 giveaway and cash prize campaign is running until 27 September.

northernriversbusiness northernriverscommunity northernriversquirky tweed coast tweed heads
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘WORST CASE SCENARIO’: Fury at Qld border decision

        Premium Content ‘WORST CASE SCENARIO’: Fury at Qld border decision

        News THE building industry has been left gutted after Queensland announced it will reopen its border to Canberra.

        PM agrees to $1500 cash splash

        PM agrees to $1500 cash splash

        News $1500 payment is available to workers who have exhausted sick leave

        PHOTOS: How hang glider escaped brush with disaster

        Premium Content PHOTOS: How hang glider escaped brush with disaster

        News Experienced hang glider crashed into a cliff at Lennox Head

        Beez sting North Coast Shield opposition

        Premium Content Beez sting North Coast Shield opposition

        Basketball Talented rosters flourish on courts of new Grafton PCYC venue.