Business forced to close after 56 years

Brunswick Byron Auto Wreckers is closing down after 56 years.

AFTER 56 years, a respected auto parts business is closing after a property developer purchased the land they operate from.

Brunswick Byron Auto Wreckers owners Ian and Cherise Walsh have run the business, based north of Byron Bay at Lot 100 Pacific Highway, Tyagarah, for the past 11 years.

Mr Walsh said the business will close it gates for the final time on December 20.

He said the business has been the destination for people seeking a definitive spare part for their car for many decades.

“It’s sad that business which has been so iconic in the Byron Shire for 56 years is closing,” he said.

“We wanted to let people know and to thank them for supporting us.”

Mr Walsh said that he has given their employees support to find new work.

“At one stage we had 12 employees and I have given them great references,” he said.

“Most of them have found other jobs, one was here for nearly 10 years and another for over seven years.”

He said the high price of land in the Byron Shire plus the cost of relocation made moving the business financially unviable.

Mr Walsh said all the leftover parts will be recycled.

He said the couple are still considering future plans.

On social media, they wrote:

“On behalf of our team, we would like to thank all of our customers for their support over the years and we wish you and your cars all the best in the future.”