BUSHFIRE WARNING: Blaze erupts just south of Sunshine Coast

Scott Sawyer
by
28th Nov 2018 4:41 PM

A BUSHFIRE has broken out south of the Sunshine Coast in a prominent strawberry farming region.

Just before 3.30pm firefighters said a bushfire was burning on the side of Mount Miketeebumulgrai, near King Road in Wamuran.

The fire was burning in a north-westerly direction towards Pates Road and Powel Round and was likely to impact those areas.

The bushfire level was at watch and act and firefighters have told people to be prepared to follow their bushfire survival plans.

"If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly," the advise read.

A large amount of black smoke is being produced by burning tyres.

Fire crews were trying to contain the blaze but residents have been told firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

"Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat," the advise read.

 



