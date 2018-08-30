Menu
Mt Belmont bush tucker garden
Business

Bush tucker a billion dollar baby

30th Aug 2018 3:52 AM

NATIVE bush tucker could become a billion dollar industry in North Queensland as traditional owners look to partner with agriculture experts.

Growcom, the representative body of Queensland's horticulture industry, is starting a new business venture with a team of northern-based traditional owners to produce native foods for domestic and international markets.

The research project has received $203,600 from the Cooperative Research Centre for traditional owners at Mungalla Station near Ingham and Gudjuda at Home Hill to transition both sites to mass produce native food and plants.

Growcom's Steve Tiley said that there was immense potential in native food production in Australia.

