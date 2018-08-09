WATCH: Bruce Hwy re-opens after huge fire at Balberra

UPDATE 4.15PM: THE BRUCE Highway has been re-opened south of Mackay after fire fighters managed to contain a large fire at Balberra.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews remain at the scene of the fire, which is burning in an area of cane in the vicinity of the Bruce Hwy and Munbura Road.

A QFES say while the fire had been contained, it will be monitored by landholders overnight and smoke may still affect the Bruce Highway.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions as smoke can decrease visibility on the road.

Those in the vicinity of Balberra may also be affected by smoke and residents are advised to close windows and doors.

Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

UPDATE 3.45PM: RURAL firies have brought the Balberra fire under control, according to QFES.

The Bruce Highway remains shut.

UPDATE 2.20PM: THE BRUCE Highway is closed at Balberra as fire crews work to contain an out-of-control grass fire.

Queensland Police are urging motorists to avoid the area whilst emergency services attend to the incident.

Diversions are currently in place at Marwood Sunnyside Rd (Sarina Homebush Rd).

UPDATE 2.15PM: NINE fire crews are battling an out of control fire south of Mackay.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at the fire burning in an area of cane on the Bruce Highway at Balberra. According to the rural fire service website, another three crews are en route.

A QFES spokesperson said crews are currently working to contain the fire and those in the vicinity of Balberra may be affected by smoke.

BREAKING 12.45PM: THICK plumes of smoke can be seen rising into the air south of Mackay due to a bush fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding to a bush fire on the Bruce Highway at Balberra.

The fire was reported to emergency services at 12.30pm and one fire crew are currently en route, with five more on the way.

QFES advise smoke many affect residents and motorists in the area and are urging people to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Bruce Hwy bushfire: Firefighters are battling a bushfire off the Bruce Highway in Balberra.

