Bush burials, bike paths and leg ropes on council agenda

BUSH burials, bike paths and bird protection will all be in the mix at next week's Ordinary Meeting of Byron Shire Council.

Councillors will also consider reports that recommend the life of Arakwal elder Linda Vidler be honoured, horses continue to traverse Tyagarah Beach, the Trail beside Rail plan proceeds and surfers are encouraged to wear leg ropes- in no uncertain terms.

Bruns to Mullum cycle path

A mayoral minute will recommend Council undertake an Investigation Report and Preferred Option Concept Design for a Brunswick Heads to Mullumbimby Cycleway.

The mayor's preference is for either a continuous cycleway with safe crossings, continuous cycleway on one side of the road, and continuous cycleways on both sides of the road.

The report and funding identification and allocation would happen once funding was secured for the Byron Bay (Browning Street) to Suffolk Park (Clifford Street) Cycleway.

Estuary bird protection

Councillor Cate Coorey will also ask councillors to vote to urgently enact stricter dog compliance measures in bird breeding and hatching areas around the Tallow and Belongil Estuaries by committing increased ranger patrols and enforcing compliance and fines against off-leash breaches.

Natural burials

Locals may one day be able to opt for a bush burial if councillors vote to put the call out for Byron landholders interested in establishing a natural bush burial ground.

The motion, from Crs Lyon and Martin, is in response to approaches from community members who want to be reconnected to the earth at the end of their lives with a green burial- and to be buried, in a natural setting 'with their tribe'- the community they feel deeply connected to.

A natural burial ground sees the deceased wrapped in four layers of cotton and buried without a coffin.

Both Lismore and Gold Coast Council's have natural bush burial grounds. If the motion is successful staff would report back to Council regarding any protocols required from Council to implement the project.

Honouring Linda Vidler

The life and work of Arakwal elder, Linda Vidler, will also be honoured if a proposal by Suffolk Park Football Club to rename Suffolk Park Recreation Grounds in her honour is accepted.

Right up until her death in June 2009 Mrs Vidler worked to achieve native title and recognition for the Bundjalung (Arakwal) people of Byron Bay.

She and her sisters were instrumental in the Cape Byron Trust Agreement; the Arakwal Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) and two Bundjalung of Byron Bay ILUAs.

Mrs Vidler was also a very active member on the Arakwal National Park Management Committee and the Cape Byron Trust..

Tyagarah horses

Council will also consider granting a 6 month sub-lisense to Zephyr Horses to access Tygarah Beach through crown land.

The license would be is contingent on Zephyr Horses ensuring all horse droppings were removed from the sub-licensed area during and at the end of each access.

The clean up of horse droppings has been a point of contention in the past.

In July Zephyr horses owner, Kate Noller strongly refuted claims made by Byron Naturists, they were not cleaning up after horse riding excursions.

"We have someone on the beach cleaning up every day there are rides on the beach," Ms Noller said.

Council will also consider authorising a similar extension to Seahorses Riding Centre under similar conditions.

Trail beside rail

A report to council will also recommend a further $100,000 be allocated to further council's Rail with Trail option for using rail corridor.

If accepted by councillors, the project would also be broken down into two stages with the money committed to the first part of the project- building the rail trail beside the existing rail tracks. Looking to utilise the tracks for rail transport vehicles would be the second half of the project.

Beach safety and leg ropes

Another report to council will recommend the establishment of an interim Safe Beaches Committee.

The interim committee would continue with the work around installing cameras at Tyagarah clothing optional beach and also keep the arrangement going with the Surf Lifesaving Australia to include Tyagarah in their upcoming Summer patrols.

The committee would also look to launch a public safety awareness campaign focusing on inexperienced surfers and surfers who do not wear leg ropes pushing a 'No leash-No surf' message.

The campaign would highlight the need for all surfers to wear a leg rope to prevent out of control surfboards injuring others and that individual surfers are responsible if their board hits someone.