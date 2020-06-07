Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A bus has become stuck underneath a railway bridge.
A bus has become stuck underneath a railway bridge.
News

TIGHT SQUEEZE: This bus driver's having a very very bad day

by Shiloh Payne
7th Jun 2020 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUS has become wedged under a bridge south of Brisbane underneath a low clearance sign.

The bus was travelling on Market Place Drive at around 9am when it became wedged under the bridge at Beenleigh train station.

A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean
A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean

 

It appears several low clearance signs were ignored.

Police have advised commuters to avoid the area and expect delays.

 

 

 

Originally published as Bus wedged under railway bridge

A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean
A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean
crash road

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DOUBLE DEMERITS: Extra eyes on drivers this weekend

        premium_icon DOUBLE DEMERITS: Extra eyes on drivers this weekend

        News OPERATION Stay Alert will target reckless road users over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.

        'No 5G, no mandatory vaccines': Hundreds gather to protest

        premium_icon 'No 5G, no mandatory vaccines': Hundreds gather to protest

        News Hundreds of protesters have gathered in Mullumbimby this afternoon

        $10 million announced for Ballina airport

        premium_icon $10 million announced for Ballina airport

        News BIGGER planes will soon be able to land at the Ballina Byron Gateway airport.

        Sprung!! needs your help for ‘biggest production ever’

        premium_icon Sprung!! needs your help for ‘biggest production ever’

        News ROLL CALL: Local theatre group Sprung!! is one of Norpa’s 2020 season features with...