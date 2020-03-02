Burnt bodies, knife nearby and a little girl alone in a shed

April (left) and Ian Bailey, who were found dead in their Deception Bay home on May 28, 2004 after it was destroyed by fire. (AAP Image/Queensland Police)

A BRISBANE brother and sister found dead in a house fire in 2004 were killed before the blaze ripped through their home, a prosecutor has alleged.

Danielle Lee Fels has pleaded not guilty to two charges of murder and one of arson on the first day of her five-week trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

Fels is accused of the double murders of siblings April and Ian Bailey who were found dead in their Deception Bay home in May 2004.

Crown prosecutor Daniel Boyle said during the trial, it would be alleged that the siblings had died before their home was deliberately set on fire to destroy any evidence that would implicate anyone involved in their deaths.

"Whilst attempting to extinguish the fire, two of the firefighters entered the house. There they made a grim discovery of brother and sister Ian and April Bailey, they were 31 and 29 years of age respectively," Mr Boyle said.

He said their bodies were "badly charred" and an autopsy could not reveal a cause of death but there were signs suggesting they were already dead when the blaze began.

He said investigators also found traces of ignitable liquid which "would suggest the fire was deliberately lit".

Mr Boyle said it would be alleged that knives and a pair of scissors were found next to both of the dead siblings.

He said a young girl was found unharmed in a shed near the burnt home and was holding a mobile phone that didn't have a SIM card but which had the digits 555 on the screen which aligned with the prompts used when phoning triple-0.

The prosecutor said it would be alleged the siblings were killed in a "run in" home invasion and that Fels had been intending to steal drugs and cash.

"There was a statement made by the defendant which implicates her involvement," Mr Boyle said.

He said it would be alleged a "hysterical" Fels had phoned a friend on her mobile from the scene of the fire two minutes before a triple-0 call was made from the landline and said "I think they have killed him, I think he is dead".

He said a witness would give evidence she was in the car with Fels later that day and asked what had happened.

"The defendant told her not to worry and said, 'If they found out I mentioned it to you we are both dead. Just take it to the grave and if the coppers ask, I was with you'," Mr Boyle said.

Mr Boyle said during the trial it was also likely the jury would hear evidence Fels had also spoken about the deaths in the days that followed.

"The defendant said it was just meant to be a run in but they f**ked it up and went too far and killed them," he said a witness would claim Fels said.

"She also said they didn't even end up having any drugs or money at the house."

He said in another conversation a witness would allege Fels claimed she was not involved in the killings but had driven the car to the scene.

"She said I drove the car to the house with two blokes, I lit the fire after they were killed, I was made to light the fire," she allegedly said.

The trial continues.