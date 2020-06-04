Burgess says ‘snake’ ruined his career

Sam Burgess has hit out at the "snake" who used him "as a pawn in his game of chess" and ruined his brief sojourn into rugby union for the World Cup in 2015.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs forward, who retired at the end of last season, made a shock, big-money move to Bath in 2014 in order to prepare for the World Cup England were hosting on home soil the following year.

It was seen as a major coup as one of the biggest names in rugby league changed lanes and he was expected to be England's ace in the hole at the sport's showpiece event.

But it all soured very quickly and Burgess became the scapegoat for the disastrous events that followed as England was knocked out of its own World Cup in the group stages, following defeats to Wales and Australia.

Watch every game of the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

But the 31-year-old has now shifted blame to his Bath head coach at the time, Mike Ford, whose son George was a teammate of Burgess at both club and country level.

Ford repeatedly stoked controversy around his selection for the World Cup despite Burgess' requests for him not to, leading to him returning to the NRL after just one year in union.

"Mike Ford wanted the England coaching job," Burgess told the House of Rugby podcast. "I had to tell him I couldn't play for him anymore. I'd lost respect for him.

"I just felt that people behind the scenes were playing a deeper game."

Ford Jr was on the bench for the crucial clash against Wales but came on for Burgess for the final 10 minutes, with England leading 25-18. They went on to lose 28-25.

"With George, Mike kind of infiltrated the camp - that is my take on it," added Burgess.

"After me starting against Wales, my relationship with George completely changed, he wouldn't talk to me, he was a bit sulky.

"Knowing what I know now, I see the politics. George came on with 10 minutes to go to keep Mike and George happy. We didn't need him on, we had the team to finish the game."

Australia put the final nail in the coffin with a subsequent 33-13 victory over the Red Rose, a game which neither Burgess nor Ford started, and the ex-Rabbitoh moved back to the NRL just one year into his three-year deal.

Sam Burgess blew up at Mike Ford, his coach at Bath.

"I went back to Bath and I couldn't sit in the same room as Mike. It was pretty hot to be honest," said Burgess.

"I went straight into his office and said 'Mike I don't trust you, I think you have been playing games behind my back, you have used me as a bit of a pawn in your game of chess, I can't put my boots on and play for you every week'.

"I will never forget his face when I said, 'I can't respect you, I think you are a bit of a snake.' I remember the quiver that I got from him."

Following his decision to terminate his league deal, Burgess was the target of much of the media's ire while both Mike and George Ford were publicly critical of the decision for him to leave, with the former claiming he lacked "the stomach" for rugby union.

Ford never got the England job after Stuart Lancaster's disastrous World Cup however, with Eddie Jones taking the reins instead.

Originally published as Burgess says 'snake' ruined his career