Bureau keeping watch on potential cyclone

WEATHER experts are keeping a close eye on the tropical low developing in the Arafura Sea.

But they say the system is unlikely to have a direct impact on the Queensland coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology predict the system is a 20 to 50 per cent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone today and tomorrow.

Bureau forecaster Sam Campbell said the most likely scenario would mean a west/southwest track for the system before making landfall east of Darwin.

"What happens over the next 12-24 hours will have an impact on how strong it gets," he said. If the low was to intensify into a cyclone, it would be named Claudia.