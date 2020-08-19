Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health fund BUPA has announced it will defer premium increases until March 2021 in a major win for some of its members.
Health fund BUPA has announced it will defer premium increases until March 2021 in a major win for some of its members.
Money

Insurance giant defers premium increase

by Sue Dunlevy and David Mills
19th Aug 2020 3:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Health Fund BUPA will defer the premium increase scheduled for 1 October for a further six months until March 2021 in a major win for some health fund members.

But the deal will only apply to customers on the Federal Government's COVID-19 JobKeeper and JobSeeker support packages.

This means all other BUPA members can still expect their premiums to rise on October 1.

Health funds have saved over $1 billion from surgery bans and the inability to use physiotherapists and dentists due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Bupa Health Insurance Managing Director Emily Amos said: "The last thing someone who has lost their job or had their wages cut during this time needs is a price rise.

"For the 36,000 Bupa customers that have already received financial hardship relief, they won't need to do anything to make this happen. We will automatically apply the delay to their policy.

"Other customers on JobKeeper or JobSeeker can contact us to apply for the deferral.

"Other customers not on these government support programs are also able to apply for other forms of financial hardship assistance, including a possible three months premium suspension," she said.

Originally published as BUPA defers premium increase

bupe private health insurance

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Should Schoolies go ahead this year in Byron Bay?

        Premium Content Should Schoolies go ahead this year in Byron Bay?

        News The schoolies website says its ‘business as usual’, but authorities are firm on restrictions currently in place.

        SHATTERED: Pandemic destroys Lismore band’s European dream

        Premium Content SHATTERED: Pandemic destroys Lismore band’s European dream

        News THEY were set for a once-in-a-lifetime European tour but COVID-19 took that all...

        Northern Rivers medical centre under new management

        Premium Content Northern Rivers medical centre under new management

        News THE change comes into effect later this month, and will bring a “renewed focus on...

        Izzy ’overwhelmed by kindness’ at Bachelor mansion

        Premium Content Izzy ’overwhelmed by kindness’ at Bachelor mansion

        News THE stunning 29-year-old thought “what’s the worst that could happen?” when...