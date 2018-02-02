Bunya nuts are versatile, nutritious

MARKETS: Bunya Nuts have been around since the Jurassic era and are thought to have been a food of the dinosaurs.

BE wary of walking under a bunya pine in the summertime.

From December to March, these ancient trees that grow up to 45m tall drop their fruit - football-sized spiky cones weighing up to 10kg that hit the ground with an impressive thud.

The botanic gardens in Sydney has to fence off its trees to protect visitors from the falling giant cones.

While collecting the cones can be risky, they do contain a rich reward. Each cone is made up of 30-100 bunya nuts - a highly nutritious, protein-rich food that is often compared to a chestnut or Brazil nut.

Native food grower Rebecca Barnes, from the Playing With Fire native food stall at Mullumbimby Farmers Market, says bunya nuts were prized by Australian Aboriginals, who each year would travel hundreds of kilometres to the Bunya Mountains in southeast Queensland to feast on the nuts.

In the same way native finger limes took off in popularity a few years ago, she said the bunya nut was now enjoying its own moment in the spotlight.

Chefs like Clayton Donovan and Rene Redzepi have helped, as has the growing interest in native and foraged foods.

Ms Barnes said bunya nuts were one of the most versatile bush foods. They could be roasted over a fire, used in pesto, soups, savoury dishes or desserts.

They also made a fabulous vegetarian burger and could even be milled into a gluten-free flour.

But she said the most common way to prepare bunya nuts was to boil them in water for 10-15 minutes, then slice the shells when they are still hot and wet. You can then use a blunt knife to prise open the shell and remove the kernels.