Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bungawalbin on fire.
Bungawalbin on fire.
News

Bungawalbin was burning this time last year, now flooding

David Kirkpatrick
17th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THIS time last year the small community of Bungawalbin was dealing with the devastating impacts of wild fires, but this morning they are bracing for floods.

It’s hard to believe looking out the window right now that in November 2019 Bungawalbin was tinder dry and burning.

Fast forward to 2020 and the rain is bucketing down and residents bracing for what lays ahead.

That’s what you can expect when your town is just 3m above sea level.

NIGHTMARE SIGHT: Joanne Cameron captured this photograph at Bungawalbin, where the fire has jumped the river.
NIGHTMARE SIGHT: Joanne Cameron captured this photograph at Bungawalbin, where the fire has jumped the river.

A minor flood waning has been issued for the Richmond River at Coraki, Bungawalbin and Woodburn.

River levels at Coraki and Bungawalbin peaked on Wednesday night.

The flood peak is now near Woodburn which is expected to peak later this morning just below the minor flood level.

Minor flooding is occurring along the Richmond River at Coraki and Bungawalbin.

The Richmond River at Coraki peaked at 4.90 metres around 8pm last night, with minor flooding

The Richmond River at Bungawalbin peaked at 4.50 metres around 10pm Wednesday, with moderate flooding.

The Richmond River at Woodburn currently sits at 3.1 metres and near its peak just below the minor flood level

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Justice put on hold as floodwater impacts CBD

        Premium Content Justice put on hold as floodwater impacts CBD

        News TWO towns’ court listings have been affected by the severe weather.

        G'bah mum wins $10K thanks to McDonald's meal

        Premium Content G'bah mum wins $10K thanks to McDonald's meal

        News "I was instantly in shock, I couldn't stop shaking"

        Australia’s ‘worst town’ revealed

        Australia’s ‘worst town’ revealed

        Offbeat Facebook page Sh*t Towns of Australia reveals 2020s ‘worst’ towns

        Parts of Tweed Valley could face moderate flooding overnight

        Parts of Tweed Valley could face moderate flooding overnight

        News Weather bureau warns the river level could reach 4 metres overnight