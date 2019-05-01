Bundjalung land title confirmed

FINALLY: Arakwal Elder Auntie Dulcie Nicolls surrounded by her mob at this week's Bundjalung of Byron Bay Native Title Consent Determination.

FINALLY: Arakwal Elder Auntie Dulcie Nicolls surrounded by her mob at this week's Bundjalung of Byron Bay Native Title Consent Determination. Michael Bennett

THE Federal Court came to Brunswick Heads on Tuesday to finally recognise the native title rights of the Bundjalung People of Byron Bay.

More than 300 gathered to hear His Honour Justice Robertson hand down the determination.

Native title applicant Stanley Kay said it had been a long and at times difficult journey, "but by working together we have achieved a wonderful result.”

"I and others were given an obligation and responsibility by the Aunties and Uncles to stand up and speak for country, to speak for family,” Mr Kay said.

"We are now the recognised native title holders for our beautiful lands and waters.”

AT LAST: Brian Kelly, Byron Bay Bundjalung Native Title holder at this week's native Title Consent Determination at Torakina Park in Brunswick Heads. Michael Bennett

The Bundjalung People of Byron Bay people were assisted throughout the claim by the Native Title Services Corporation (NTSCORP).

NTSCORP Chairperson Michael Bell said the Byron Bay claim is only the second in NSW to have native title sea rights recognised.

"And it is the first positive determination in an intensively settled part of the state,” Michael Bell said.

The native title rights and interests will be managed by the Bundjalung of Byron Bay Aboriginal Corporation (Arakwal).

Native Title applicant Uncle Brian Kelly reminded all present that Byron Bay has a Black history.

"Everyone all over the world will now know that Byron Bay Bundjalung are the right people for this county,” Uncle Brian said.

"It is good to be back home walking barefoot on our land.”