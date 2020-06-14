Bulldogs-Roosters clash delayed in COVID scare

Aiden Tolman has been caught up in a Coronavirus scare, leading to the postponement of Canterbury’s clash with the Roosters. Picture: AAP

The NRL has been forced to postpone Sunday afternoon's Canterbury - Sydney Roosters game because of a coronavirus scare.

Bulldogs star Aiden Tolman's children attend the Laguna Street primary school where a teacher has tested positive to coronavirus.

The game has been postponed until 7pm on Monday night on Fox Sports to allow Tolman to be tested for coronavirus.

"We're not prepared to risk it," said commission chairman Peter V'landys.

"The health of the players come first."

St George-Illawarra and Cronulla, originally scheduled for 6.30pm, has been switched to 4pm on Sunday.

All students at the school in Sydney's south had been told to self-isolate after news came through on Saturday afternoon that a staff member had tested positive to COVID-19.

Parents were notified on Saturday night, which is when it became apparent that Tolman had been caught up in the scare.

It isn't the first coronavirus-related hiccup that has hit the NRL since its resumption, with the Bulldogs hit with a $25,000 suspende fine after club legend Terry Lamb was caught on camera breaching biosecurity protocols at training.

Lamb was captured shaking hands with players, which led to training being shut down until Lamb returned a negative test for the virus.

Last week, Wests Tigers star Benji Marshall was sent home from training after he gave a journalist a kiss on the cheek.

Marshall. who was dropped ahead of their Round 5 defeat to Canberra, was forced to quarantine over COVID-19 fears before being allowed to return to training once the journalist, Channel 7's Michelle Bishop, returned a negative test.