Bulk buying for solar, batteries

COMMUNITY energy organisations COREM and Enova Community are partnering with social enterprise Suncrowd to run a community bulk buy for solar and batteries on April 4 in Mullumbimby.

The bulk buy aims to take solar and batteries to as many households in the region as possible, by making the process easy and accessible, at lower prices.

"At this moment in history we have an opportunity to build a new energy system that delivers affordable clean energy to all. By bringing everyone together and using bulk purchasing power we can boost the uptake of renewable energy across Northern Rivers,” said Chris Cooper, founder and chief energy officer of Suncrowd.

The bulk buy will cover five local government areas including the Byron, Ballina, Lismore, Tweed and Richmond Valley Shires.

There'll be a series of free events throughout the region, with the first kicking off in Mullumbimby on Tuesday, April 4, where attendees will have a chance to receive one-on-one advice from local energy experts, see the technology on offer, and access bulk discounts.

A number of local installers will be taking part including Byron Bay's Light Touch Solar and Electrical.

For info and to RSVP go to www.suncrowd.com.au.