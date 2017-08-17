Building ongoing success locally

ELEMENTS of Byron resort has taken out a major award for excellence at the Urban Development Institute of Australia NSW Gala Awards held at The Star in Sydney.

More than 1000 people were there to see the beach front property receive the Award for Excellence for development across regional New South Wales and Canberra, beating every other development outside of Sydney.

The UDIA judges said they were "impressed by the strength of the commitment of the owners and the whole development team to the holistic vision for an authentically Australian experience that harmoniously integrates with the natural features and ecosystems”.

Other major UDIA Awards went to Barangaroo South and 50 Martin Place.

Jeremy Holmes, Development Director for North Byron Beach Resort (which includes Elements of Byron resort) attended the event with resort owner Peggy Flannery and a number of team members.

"This is a very special award for me personally,” Mr Holmes said.

"Elements of Byron has been very fortunate to receive numerous awards at state, national and international level.

"This one, is particularly satisfying as its for my development team, some of whom have been working on this project for seven years.”

Mr Holmes said the development team has taken the construction of Elements of Byron's second stage in- house rather than hiring an external building company.

"This unique approach has enabled us to more carefully manage construction impacts on adjoining neighbours and resort guests,” he said.

"We had the experience and the team and by doing the job ourselves we are able to have more control with work hours, quality and noise impacts.

"For example we start later in the morning and don't work Saturdays.”

This UDIA Award follows a string of major awards the property has received over the past two months, including a major Sustainability Award from the Australian Institute of Architects, a Commendation in the Commercial Category from the Australian Institute of Architects and being named 'Best Large Scale Corporate Retreat in Australia' at the Qantas Business Travel Awards.

Elements of Byron is also a finalist in the Hotel Management Awards in both the Regional Property and Meetings and Conference Property categories.