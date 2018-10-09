State’s best storm shelters hit market just in time

A CYCLONE shelter carved in to the side of a rocky cliff is just one of the features that comes with a rustic post office in North Queensland.

Located on the site of Irvinebank's original post and telegraph office, entry to the bunker is via a solid door, with the internal rock walls exposed.

This historic property comes with its own rustic cyclone shelter built in to the rock face

Inside there is a simple table and chairs, and the bug out room comes with power, water, a generator box and a ventilation system.

Inside the cyclone shelter carved in to a cliff

Agent Kathlyn Johnson said the now vacant property, believed to be at least 100 years old, had stood the test of time - and the weather gods.

"The current owners, their daughter and son-in-law lived there and he was a bit of a doomsday prepper so he built it," Ms Johnson said.

"He cut it in to the rock. It has been wired for generator power and has all the ventilation systems, its own water supply, a kitchenette and a bathroom."

The property is on the market for $200,000 and is just one of a number of properties currently on the market featuring a storm or cyclone shelter.

Storm season has started with a bang in the southeast, and cyclone season officially starts on November 1.

The Bureau of Meteorology released its cyclone outlook on Monday, predicting a below average number of cyclones for Australia due to weak El Nino conditions.

"Although the tropical cyclone outlook indicates that there could be a below average number of tropical cyclones in the Eastern Region, past El Nino years have shown that severe tropical cyclones can make landfall about the Queensland east coast," the outlook warned.

"During the 2009-10 El Nino, severe tropical cyclone Ului crossed the central Queensland coast and showed that it only takes one landfalling cyclone to cause significant impacts on the local community.

"Similarly, tropical cyclone Debbie was the only tropical cyclone for the Eastern Region in the 2016-17 season (a neutral ENSO year)."

Also on the market is 3 Mark Close at Pin Gin Hill, west of Innisfail.

The four bedroom house is on the market for offers over $449,000 and has a cyclone shelter below one of the smaller bedrooms. It even has its own front door.

The bunker at 3 Mark Cl, Pin Gin Hill, is hidden below one of the bedrooms

Also in Pin Gin Hill is a four-bedroom house on almost three hectares at 430 Henderson Drive.

This house comes with a partially inground cyclone shelter that would not look out of place in Tornado Alley.

Agent Billie Hammett said the current owners, which include a former rural firie, had built the house and the storm shelter.

"They thought it was better to be safe than sorry," she said.

In Weipa, the sturdy cyclone shelter at this house serves as a music room - drowning out gale-force winds and off-key singing.

This room doubles as a cyclone shelter/music room — and has been soundproofed to drown out gale-force winds and tone deaf musicians

On the market for $510,000, the cyclone shelter at 42 Alstonia Drive has a solid brick core and is soundproofed and air-conditioned.

A place to escape the weather and enjoy the fruits of your labour

And in Cardwell, you can harvest the fruit trees before escaping in to the cyclone shelter at 14 Roma St.

Set a few streets back from the foreshore, this four bedroom home sits on a 1872sq m block, and also comes with its own bore water.