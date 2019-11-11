Brutal Aussie rejection sparks T20 insanity

Indian pace bowler Deepak Chahar is just seven games into his international T20 career but has produced the best-ever International T20 figures in a stunning display against Bangladesh.

The 27-year-old quick took 6/7 against Bangladesh in the deciding match of the three-game series to claim the World record, edging Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis' previous best of 6/8 against Zimbabwe in 2012.

Chahar was also the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in a T20 International, wrapping up the Bangladesh tail with the achievement.

Live stream the India v Bangladesh T20 & Test Series with KAYO SPORTS on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14-day free trial >

The hat-trick came over the end of the 18th over and the start of the 20th over as Chahar claimed the brilliant achievement.

It's been a long road for the 27-year-old to get to the top with the new world record holder once getting snubbed by Australian legend Greg Chappell.

Chappell was hired as the academy coach for the Indian Premier League side the Rajasthan Royals from 2007 and ran into Chahar in 2008.

Former Indian star Aakash Chopra interviewed Chahar on his Facebook show and said Chappell "told him to leave cricket".

In a 2015 interview with CricBuzz, Chahar said Chappell's rejection inspired him to work harder.

"He didn't select me in the final 50 for the state, so I went and asked him the reason," Chahar said. "I was the fittest among all, and he put a lot of emphasis on fitness. Several unfit guys were sent home and since I was the fittest I wanted to know why I wasn't selected, and then he told me that he didn't think I could play cricket at a higher level.

"I felt very bad. That was the only day in my whole career when I felt like crying. I held my tears back but I felt very bad.

"With the benefit of hindsight, I think it was good that I was sent back home because thereafter I worked really hard and within two years I was playing the Ranji Trophy for Rajasthan. You can say that Greg Chappell's comments brought out the best in me."

Greg Chappell was Rajasthan Cricket Association Academy Director and in 2008 he didn’t select Deepak Chahar even in the Final 50 for the state. Chappell felt Deepak didn’t have it in him to play competitive cricket. That rejection changed Deepak’s life for better. — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 10, 2019

And now it's inspired him to a world record.

"It were the bowlers who won us the game. I know how tough it was in the middle considering the dew factor," stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma said after the win.

"But this must be one of the best comebacks in this format for India. It was easy for them at one stage, with 70 needed in eight overs. But the boys showed characters, took up the responsibility."

India had scored 5/174 on the back of Shreyas Iyer's 33-ball 62 and KL Rahul's 35-ball 52.

But at 2/110 in the 13th over, Bangladesh seemed in position to strike.

Left-handed opener Mohammad Naim made 81 and put on 98 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Mithun, who made 27, but the rest of the batting faltered in the chase.

Sharma insisted that the team will continue to find the right balance for the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

"Until we get close to the World Cup, we got to find the right balance. There are a few guys missing, but they'll come back. Keeping everything in mind, we have few games in mind before we get into that flight to Australia," Sharma said.

"If we keep performing like we did today, it's going to be a big headache for (regular skipper) Virat (Kohli, who was rested for the series) and the selectors."

With his heroics, Chahar is now expected to put his name forward for the 50-over game as fans marvel over the performance.

Exceptional bowling by @deepak_chahar9!

He bowled very smartly and used his variations well to pick up crucial wickets at crucial stages.

Special mention to @IamShivamDube, @ShreyasIyer15 & @klrahul11 to give #TeamIndia the series victory in the decider. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/JTLgrC1dUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 10, 2019

Very impressed with the way @deepak_chahar9 has evolved as a T20I bowler. Always had the ability to pick up wickets with the new ball but has worked hard to bowl in the middle and end overs. Got a lot of variations up his sleeves & knows when to use them. #INDvsBAN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 10, 2019

A hat-trick and a world-best for #DeepakChahar. Even more impressive was that he took on the role of the leader and took those wickets with a wet ball. A night to savour for him and his family. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2019

World Record Alert! Deepak Chahar’s 6 wickets for 7 runs against Bangladesh tonight are the best figures in T20Is breaking Ajantha Mendis’ record. #INDvBAN — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 10, 2019

Six wickets for seven runs, for Deepak Chahar, the kind of performance one could relate with Curtly Ambrose or Malcolm Marshall. Sensational! #INDvsBAN — Sanjjeev (@Sanjjeev) November 10, 2019

Have witnessed some real good spells this year.. @Jaspritbumrah93 in Antigua and Now a Dream performance from @deepak_chahar9 hopefully a name to contend even in the 50 over format.. — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) November 11, 2019

Deepak Chahar will remember this night forever.



6 wickets for 7 runs in a T20I is a MIGHTY achievement. #INDvBAN — Madhav Sharma (माधव शर्मा) (@HashTagCricket) November 10, 2019

- with AFP