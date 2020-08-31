Menu
Silverwater Correctional Complex, Silverwater. The complex consists of Maximum and minimum security sections for both male and females.
Crime

‘Brutal attack’: Prison officer stabbed

by Hannah Moore, Erin Lyons
31st Aug 2020 10:38 AM

A female prison officer at Silverwater Correctional Complex has been rushed to hospital after she was stabbed in the back at the female section of the maximum security jail.

Four NSW ambulance crews, including a specialist medical team, were called to the scene in Sydney's west just after 8am.

Upon arrival, paramedics treated the officer for a wound to her back, and she was taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

She is expected to need surgery to treat her injuries.

NCA NewsWire understands the officer was attacked by an inmate at the prison.

File image showing the inside of Silverwater Correctional Complex. Picture: Toby Zerna
File image showing the inside of Silverwater Correctional Complex. Picture: Toby Zerna

Inspector Kevin McSweeney, duty operations manager for NSW Ambulance, said it was a "brutal attack" that left the woman with a "significant wound".

"Arriving at the job was quite intense - you are never really sure what you are turning up to, so it can be quite unnerving, he said.

"It was a brutal attack, with the patient a significant wound to her back. Paramedics worked to stabilise the patient before getting her to hospital where she is expected to undergo further assessment and surgery.

"Stabbings, particularly like this, are taken very seriously - we can treat the wound as we see it, but it's the damage you can't see that becomes the concern."

A spokesman for the Prison Officers Vocational Branch - the union for corrective services workers - said the incident was "very concerning".

Silverwater is home to some of Australia's most notorious female criminals, including baby killer Keli Lane and Katherine Knight, who butchered her husband and boiled his head in a stew.

Sharyn Ward, who slowly killed her seven-year-old daughter through starvation, is imprisoned there, as is killer Rebecca Butterfield.

More to come

Originally published as 'Brutal attack': Prison officer stabbed

