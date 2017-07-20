Brunswick Valley's worthy club with a VIEW

Betty Byrnes, Jenny Maslen, Brenda Caligeros and Marion Galvin from Brunswick Valley VIEW display just a few of the many bags they have made.

OVER the past four years members of the Brunswick Valley VIEW Club have made and donated over 1300 library bags to children attending seven local primary schools in the Byron Shire.

The members are aiming the encourage the students to raise their literacy levels and value their library books at the same time.

Each bag is unique and the kids are so excited to receive them.

The project is ongoing so that all kindergarten children receive one at the start of their education.

Brunswick Valley VIEW Club is one of 350 clubs with over 1700 members throughout Australia.

All clubs raise money for The Smith Family which is a national charity helping young Australians get the most out of their education, so they can create better futures for themselves.

Our local club supports seven such children.

VIEW clubs offer the opportunity for women from all walks of life to meet regularly for fun and friendship; to discuss and exchange ideas; to learn new skills and develop new interests.

Luncheon meetings are held on the second Thursday each month with a guest speaker in attendance and optional friendship outings on the third Thursday.

For further information contact secretary Rae on 0427 103 072 or visit www.thesmithfamily.comau/view-clubs