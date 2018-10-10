Brunswick Valley Woodchop mobile office unveiled at markets

NEW OFFICE: The Brunswick Valley Woodchop and Entertainment Committee unveiled their new caravan over the weekend.

The Brunswick Valley Woodchop and Entertainment Committee have unveiled their new mobile office which they bought and fitted out with a $15,000 grant from the Community Building Partnership program.

Greens Member for Ballina Tamara Smith, who made the funding announcement, said the money has gone towards purchasing a mobile on-site office with appropriate fit out which can now be used at community markets, the Woodchop Carnival and other community events.

"The Brunswick Valley Woodchop and Entertainment Committee run the monthly Community Markets at Memorial Park in Brunswick Heads and the mobile office will come in very handy as a base for volunteers and as a focal point for the public to come and get information," Ms Smith said.

"The markets are very popular with Brunswick residents and with visitors. Brunswick Valley Woodchop also host the Festival Fish 'n' Chips each year which feature twilight markets and a fireworks display which is a favourite with families from around the region.

"The festival then leads up to their Woodchop Carnival which draws contestants from New Zealand and USA and is regarded as the biggest wood chopping event outside of Sydney and Brisbane.

"It's great to see Community Building Partnership funding supporting a wonderful not-for-profit organisation to organise such great family and community occasions in Brunswick Heads which also help bring in tourists to boost the regional economy."

Brunswick Heads Markets are held on the 1st Saturday of each month, from 7am to 2pm.

For upcoming Brunswick Heads Woodchop event dates visit www.bhwoodchop.com