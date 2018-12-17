Brunswick Picture House scores $627K for upgrades

BEST FOOT FORWARD: Peter Castaldi and Brett Haylock from Bruns Picture House with NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin and Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for the North Coast Ben Franklin and Chris Chen from Bruns Picture House.

BEST FOOT FORWARD: Peter Castaldi and Brett Haylock from Bruns Picture House with NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin and Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for the North Coast Ben Franklin and Chris Chen from Bruns Picture House. Christian Morrow

BRUNSWICK Picture House will receive $627,000 in NSW Government funding to carry on with it's To Do list of upgrades and improve- ments to the venue including the establishment of a new office and management system, a new backstage area, new toilet facilities, new seating, air conditioning and a new roof with solar and battery storage..

NSW Minister for the Arts Don Harwin and Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin made the funding announcement on Friday as part of the NSW Government's $100 million Regional Cultural Fund.

"The Brunswick Picture House is classic venue, and after its recent renovations has become one of the hubs of arts and culture for our community,” Mr Franklin said. "This work will make the Picture House a top class arts venue for our region.”

Minister for the Arts Don Harwin said the Northern Rivers is a major arts and cultural precinct for NSW.

"This funding will help provide artists with new opportunities to showcase innovative and quality works and allow visitors to experience a diverse range of arts and activities while generating social, economic and tourism benefits across the region,” he said. "It is because of Ben's strong advocacy we are able to deliver this funding and I congratulate the Picture House on sharing the very best of artistic and cultural experiences with the community into the future.”