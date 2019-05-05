PHOTOS: House transformed from unliveable to unbelievable

57 Collier Cres, Brunswick has come a long way in the past few years.

This 109-year-old house has never looked better.

Owners Craig and Sarah - a builder-interior designer duo - have totally transformed the Brunswick Edwardian at 57 Collier Cres from a dilapidated state into a true dream home.

Peeling paint, cracks in the walls and floorboards, and clashing retro carpet and wallpaper characterised the weatherboard when the couple snapped it up for $981,000 in October 2016.

They went on to engage Preston Lane Architects to turn the single-level, three-bedroom, one-bathroom dump into a double-storey, four-bedroom, two-bathroom stunner with two living areas and a seriously chic interior.

57 Collier Cres’ facade after its total renovation …

… and before, in 2016.

The revamped house, named Markham, is now for sale via Nelson Alexander, with a $1.62-$1.78 million price guide.

Preston Lane director Nathanael Preston said the house was "severely dilapidated and virtually unliveable" when they took it on.

"However, (being) located within a heritage overlay meant the existing house had to stay and any new proposal had to respect the existing dwelling and heritage streetscape," he said.

The design accordingly retained the front section of the house, converting the original front two rooms and entry hallway into a main bedroom suite with a walk-in wardrobe, ensuite and period design flourishes.

The lounge room in the home’s modern extension …

The front door was shifted to the eastern side of the house, and a modern double-storey extension added at the rear.

The extension contains an open-plan living and dining area with a Miele kitchen and polished concrete floors, plus three upstairs bedrooms and a retreat.

It opens out to a landscaped garden and alfresco deck with a built-in barbecue, with parking for two cars nestled at the back of the 325sq m block.

The sleek Miele kitchen today …

Expanses of glass and a large void above the kitchen allow natural light to flood into the residence.

The owners directed the architecture firm to "uphold the heritage features of the existing home, and push the boundaries for contemporary living in the new addition".

Nelson Alexander Brunswick selling agent Nick Smith said the low-maintenance house seamlessly fused contemporary and period styles, with the interior also reflecting a "real Brunswick feel".

The main bedroom retains period charm.

A bedroom before the transformation.

"For all intents and purposes, it's a brand new property," Mr Smith said.

"They've tried to attract a number of different demographics, from downsizers with that master bedroom on the ground floor, to young families and professional couples."

Mr Smith said the owners ran their own property-related companies - Craig, Debuild Group, and Sarah, Baby Design Studio - and had renovated and sold several other period homes across Melbourne.

This property's expressions of interest campaign closes May 21.

The backyard these days features landscaped gardens and an alfresco deck.

And the retro living room before the house was overhauled.

… and before it was renovated.