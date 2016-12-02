Brunswick Heads set to dance to reggae

OFFERED it Up is the new album by Brisbane reggae and dub band Kingfisha.

Frontman Anthony Forrest said the band was looking forward to the final show of the tour, this weekend in the Byron Shire.

"We are thinking about staying the night in Brunswick Heads since it's such a fantastic place," he said.

The show will mark the end of a busy year for the band.

"We did a tour of Africa and we rehearsed a fair bit and the shows were really cool so, in this tour, we are pretty much doing the same as we offered most of the year," Forrest said.

The band went to Swaziland, Mozambique, South Africa and Reunion Island in their first three-week African tour.

Forrest said the album reflected where he had been personally in the past year.

"The songs are all new but one," he said.

Work on the album was a mix of personal and team work.

"Inspiration comes often to me but then I need to book time off, lock myself away and work on them," Forrest said.