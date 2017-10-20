Brunswick Heads sees red over paid parking plans

SEEING RED: Juliana Harmsen and Zac Tooth from Brunswick Heads Chamber of Commerce hand over the anti-paid parking petition containing 4,500 signatures to Byron Shire Councillor Paul Spooner

SEEING RED: Juliana Harmsen and Zac Tooth from Brunswick Heads Chamber of Commerce hand over the anti-paid parking petition containing 4,500 signatures to Byron Shire Councillor Paul Spooner Christian Morrow

A SEA of red clad protesters greeted Councillor Paul Spooner on Friday when he arrived in Brunswick Heads to accept an anti-paid parking petition containing 4,500 signatures.

The Brunswick Heads Chamber of Heads sponsored petition has been circulating for only 3 weeks and was handed over to Cr Spooner by Chamber President Zac Tooth.

"These are local sinatures which really tells me this is an issue of huge local concern,” Cr Spooner said.

"This is what the consultation process is all about, its clear to me the Chamber and the Progress Association and the residents are saying that this is not Byron Bay and we can't have a cookie cutter approach as to how we raise revenue in the communities.

"The message I'm getting from Brunswick is that for them it's more about the time management of the parking zones.

"This is not a done deal from my point of view because we took a decision at the last council meeting to consult with the community and here this morning we have a message back loud and clear that Brunswick Heads is not impressed with bringing in paid parking in this instance.”

The petition urges Council to resolve Brunswick's weekend and holiday parking pressures by simply reducing and enforcing the time limits to increase turnover and the number of available spaces, not by imposing paid parking on the village.

"Around 30 Residents, business owners, employees and visitors are here to deliver the message to Council that their much loved village, Simple Pleasures brand and their community values cannot be destroyed by parking meters,” Mr Tooth said.

"Around 80% of the petitioners are locals, and they are standing up to protect their businesses, their jobs or the town where they live, work or play.

"Council has gone against its own Parking Strategy recommendations, the consultation process is flawed, the survey's validity is questionable and there is a glaring lack on evidence which decisions are to be made.”

A further anti-paid parking rally is planned for Saturday 11 November at the Hotel Brunswick.