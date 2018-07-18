Brunswick Heads Picture House looking to future

WITH suitably theatrical flair, Chris Chen, Brett Haylock and Peter Castaldi, producers of the Brunswick Picture House were joined by Parliamentary Secretary for Renewable Energy and Northern NSW Ben Franklin to unveil their first completed works program undertaken to date entirely by private investment.

The works in question were a fire hydrant sprinkler system for the building - not a particularly glamorous acquisition but significant none-the-less.

The ceremony signalled a new phase for the Picture House which is now set to make applications to Regional Arts NSW, and other government agencies for the next phase of a long planned capital works program.

The planned works, with an estimated budget of close to AUD$1million dollars, include a new toilet block with the inclusion of a disabled access facility, new office and back stage areas, a new roof with a full solar system (with the aim of making the Picture House fully self-sustaining and selling power back onto the local grid), long awaited new seats and air-conditioning.

"I have been thrilled to see the Brunswick Picture House grow over the past 24 months to be an entertainment icon for our region,” said Mr Franklin.

"They have embraced our community's love of film, comedy, circus and cabaret and recreated a space for everyone to be delighted and entertained.”

Mr Haylock said that over its two year reincarnation, the 200-capacity not-for-profit theatre had provided an international standard of performances across live music, cabaret, comedy, circus and film for all ages.

"There are very few secrets around the Picture House; we tend to shout loud and proud about everything we do. But one thing most people are not in any way aware of, is that we are not-for-profit and that my partner Chris Chen and I have brought in significant private sector investment and this has funded all the works to date.

"Everything we plan has to do with optimising the comfort and experience of both our loving and loyal customers, and the stream of amazing local and international performers who pass through our doors,” Mr Haylock said.